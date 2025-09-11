Up next
At least six colonial forces of La République du Cameroun were neutralised on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, in a fierce gun battle with the valiant Warriors of Bafia, Fako County, Ambazonia.

Authoritative sources on the ground revealed that the colonial forces—mainly gendarmes—were on patrol in two pickup trucks when they fell into a well-coordinated ambush by the Warriors of Bafia. The forces, who had been stationed in a hall serving as their base in Bafia, were completely outmanoeuvred.

In a tactical operation, the Ambazonian fighters launched a four-cornered attack, engaging the occupiers with precision fire. At least six were killed on the spot, several others sustained serious injuries, and one was taken into custody. The fighters also seized weapons and critical supplies from the enemy, further strengthening their resolve in the liberation struggle.

Killed colonial force of la republique

Among those eliminated was Gendarme Officer Mbida Legrande, a 30-year-old former prisoner of Buea Central Prison. His death struck a particular chord among Ambazonians and ex-prisoners who remembered him as someone once perceived to have sympathies with the struggle. Unfortunately, after his release in May 2025, he returned to serve La République’s forces, betraying expectations. His demise adds to the growing list of young colonial officers who continue to lose their lives in President Biya’s senseless war of occupation.

The successful operation in Bafia stands as yet another demonstration of Ambazonia’s unwavering determination to resist foreign domination and reclaim its sovereignty.

By Lucas Muma 

