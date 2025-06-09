Bafut Fighters Reject Colonial Elections, Strengthen Ties with Local Population

By Andre Momo | BaretaNews

Bafut, Mezam County – Ambazonian fighters in Bafut Local Government Area (LGA), Mezam County, have firmly rejected the organization of any French Cameroun electoral activities within their territory. The fighters have spent the past month engaging with the local population, educating them on the importance of boycotting what they describe as colonial electoral traps.

The sensitization campaign, which began two weeks before May 20—a date symbolically remembered by Ambazonians as the day their identity was lost to La République du Cameroun in a controversial 1972 referendum—aimed at fostering a deeper understanding among the people of Bafut on why they must not participate in any election organized by Yaoundé.

Led by several commanders, the fighters held open discussions with villagers, emphasizing that participation in any French Cameroun electoral process amounts to endorsing the continued occupation of Ambazonia.

“We have made it clear that taking part in such elections is equivalent to legitimizing the theft of our homeland,” one commander explained. “Our forefathers entered into a gentleman’s agreement with French Cameroun. Now, as we seek to reclaim our freedom, they label us terrorists and continue to kill our people,” he added, his voice marked by frustration.

Following a recent evaluation meeting, the fighters stressed the critical role the population plays in the resistance movement. “Our struggle is people-centered,” said one fighter. “We cannot continue this fight without the support and collaboration of our communities. The bond we have built here in Bafut is essential.”

This outreach initiative comes just months ahead of a presidential election scheduled in French Cameroun. Ambazonian leaders and fighters view such events as illegitimate in their territory, arguing they undermine the sovereignty of the self-declared Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

Commanders have called on fighters in other LGAs to emulate the Bafut approach by strengthening ties with the population and reaffirming their collective stance against colonial electoral activities. The move is seen as a strategic step in consolidating the revolution and reinforcing the resolve of the people.