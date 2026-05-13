Tension gripped the Noni-Nkambe stretch in Northern Zone of Ambazonia on Wednesday evening after Ambazonia Restoration Forces reportedly carried out a deadly attack on La République du Cameroun occupation forces at Remi village.

According to local sources, one French Cameroun soldier was neutralized during the confrontation while another sustained serious injuries to the leg. The wounded colonial soldier was reportedly evacuated from the area shortly after the attack.

The incident occurred at Remi, a village situated between Noni County and Nkambe in Donga Mantung County, an area that has repeatedly witnessed clashes between Ambazonia fighters and troops loyal to the regime in Yaoundé.

Sources on the ground say the attack was believed to have been masterminded by Ambazonia separatist fighters operating within the Northern Zone. Though no armed group immediately claimed responsibility, local residents described hearing heavy gunfire for several minutes before calm gradually returned.

The latest attack comes amid growing resistance operations across Ground Zero where Ambazonia fighters continue targeting French Cameroun military positions, patrol teams and checkpoints despite intensified military deployments by the Biya regime.

French Cameroun authorities are yet to officially comment on the incident. However, security sources confirmed that military movements increased around the Nkambe-Noni road following the attack as colonial troops launched search operations in nearby localities.

The conflict in Ambazonia, which erupted in 2017 following the crackdown on peaceful protests by Southern Cameroons lawyers and teachers, has continued to claim lives and displace thousands across the territory. Northern Zone counties, including Donga Mantung and Noni, remain strategic flashpoints in the resistance against Yaoundé rule.