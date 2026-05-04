Brenda Biya alleges plots, fear, and betrayal as cracks deepen inside La République power house

By Mbah Godlove l BaretaNews

Brenda Biya, daughter of long-time La République strongman Paul Biya, has once more thrown Etoudi into confusion after a controversial social media outburst that is now shaking the already fragile political ground of the regime. In a post that started as a reflection on addiction and society, the president’s daughter abruptly switched tone and declared without hesitation that “PB is dying period,” a statement now spreading like wildfire across both La République and Ground Zero.

The unexpected declaration has sent shockwaves through political circles, especially given the long-standing secrecy surrounding the health of the Etoudi landlord. For years, citizens in Ambazonia and beyond have questioned the physical state of the aging ruler, whose prolonged absence from public view often fuels speculation. Brenda’s words now add fresh fuel to an already burning debate about succession politics in La République.

Beyond the explosive claim about her father, Brenda Biya painted a troubling picture of her own situation. She alleged that powerful unseen hands are targeting her because of her identity as the president’s daughter. According to her, there are deliberate attempts to strip her of influence, silence her voice, and destroy the public support she once enjoyed.

In a deeply emotional tone, she claimed there have been efforts to humiliate and break her, stating that some actors want to reduce her to nothing and take away her platform. She further expressed fear for her safety, warning that she could be made to suffer serious consequences, including damage to her health or even loss of freedom.

Brenda also spoke of betrayal from close circles, saying she trusted individuals who later turned against her, exposing personal information and subjecting her to insults. She described the past year as one marked by what she called sustained torture and ongoing “evil schemes” against her.

As of now, the Etoudi regime has maintained its usual silence. No official statement has been issued either to confirm or deny the claims about the president’s health or the alleged targeting of his daughter. This silence, as often observed in La République, only deepens suspicion and leaves room for more speculation.

For many observers, this latest outburst signals deeper cracks within the ruling elite. In a system already weakened by decades of centralized control, any sign of internal conflict raises serious questions about what lies ahead. With succession battles quietly brewing behind closed doors, Brenda Biya’s revelations may have just exposed a glimpse of the hidden war within Etoudi.

From Ground Zero, many see this as yet another sign that the La République system is under pressure, with internal divisions now spilling into the public space. Whether this leads to real political shifts or remains another episode of elite drama is yet to be seen, but one thing is clear. The house in Etoudi is no longer as united as it once appeared.