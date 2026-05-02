The colonial administrative city of Buea in Fako, Southern Cameroons, has once more become the scene of a high-profile arrest, as controversial social media figure Sally Ndape, widely criticised as a “rights impostor,” now finds herself behind bars.

Ndape was picked up on Thursday evening, April 30, 2026, and is currently being held at the South West Gendarmerie Headquarters in Buea. Her arrest follows a series of complaints ranging from fraud, impersonation, cyberbullying, and defamation, all tabled before the colonial gendarmerie brigade in Buea, commonly referred to as Legion.

According to reports gathered, no fewer than seven complainants dragged Ndape before the forces of occupation, demanding justice over what they described as persistent online harassment and reputational attacks. The embattled Ndape had earlier been summoned on three separate occasions but reportedly failed to honour any of them. In sources that describe her as deceptive, she allegedly claimed to be in the Far North of La République, while digital traces placed her firmly in Wotutu, a village in Fako County.

Following her repeated refusal to respond to summons, the colonial forces reportedly initiated moves to secure an arrest warrant. However, administrative bottlenecks within the Buea legal department and the office of the South West Procureur General stalled the process. It took the intervention of a senior gendarmerie commander, referred to as the Colonel of Legion, to escalate the matter to higher colonial authorities before a search-and-arrest operation was authorised.

Ndape’s troubles are compounded by the profile of her accusers. Among them are Barrister Edward Ewule Lyonga, Vice President of the Bar General Assembly, a popular social media influencer known as Jesus Girl, and other individuals, including a humanitarian worker. They accuse her of sustained cyberbullying and targeted online attacks.

More troubling are allegations of threats to life. Investigators point to several social media posts attributed to Ndape in which she allegedly expressed violent intentions. In one widely circulated post, she reportedly lamented not owning a firearm, suggesting she would have used it against her perceived enemies. Such statements have raised serious concerns, especially within a tense environment like Southern Cameroon, where insecurity already runs high.

Sources further reveal that Ndape allegedly hinted at seeking ways to obtain a licensed weapon, claiming her adversaries had backing from powerful networks in Yaoundé, the capital of La République du Cameroun.

As it stands, Ndape remains in detention, awaiting her presentation before the State Counsel in Buea next week. Legal observers say the coming days will determine whether she will be formally charged and remanded in custody or granted bail.

Her arrest has already sparked mixed reactions across Fako and beyond, with some hailing it as a long-overdue crackdown on online abuse, while others see it as yet another episode in the growing tension between citizens and the colonial justice system in Ambazonia.