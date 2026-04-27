The killing fields of Bui County have once more been stained with innocent blood as occupation forces of La République carried out a deadly raid in Ndzerem-Nyam, leaving behind lifeless bodies of civilians whom they shamelessly branded as “separatists” to cover up their crimes. What is emerging from the ground paints a grim and painful picture of a people abandoned to systematic violence.

Among the victims is Yaah Ntsengong, widely known as Yaa Nsahlai, a respected daughter of the land and member of the local royal family. She was gunned down in cold blood during the military incursion that has now reportedly claimed no fewer than fourteen lives. Witness accounts and local sources indicate clearly that many of those killed were unarmed civilians with no connection to any armed group, contrary to the false narrative pushed by the regime.

The tragedy deepens as BaretaNews gathers that Yaa Nsahlai had already been widowed just months earlier under equally disturbing circumstances. Her husband, Nsahlai Emmanuel, lost his life in the same conflict after being accused of defying a ghost town directive. Conflicting reports suggest he was targeted over his grinding-mill activities, either for operating it or for refusing to operate it. What remains clear is that he paid with his life.

Today, their children stand completely orphaned. A family was wiped out not by one side, but by the reckless and deadly actions surrounding this imposed war on Ambazonian soil. Their story is not isolated. It reflects the wider suffering of countless families across Bui and beyond, where death has become a routine visitor.

Residents of Ndzerem-Nyam and neighbouring villages are now living in fear and anger. Many are questioning how the international community continues to look away while occupation forces carry out such operations with impunity, killing civilians and conveniently tagging them as fighters to justify their actions.

The situation in Bui County once again exposes the harsh reality on the ground. Civilians are the primary victims. Homes are shattered. Children are left without parents. Communities are plunged into mourning.

As the crisis drags on, the people of Ambazonia continue to pay the highest price, caught in a war they did not start but are forced to endure every single day.