Armed French Cameroun occupation forces on Monday morning stormed Bachuo-Ntai in Lebialem County, the ancestral village of the late Senator and traditional ruler, HRM Nfor Tabetando Ndiep-Nso, arresting several residents and confiscating motorbikes in a fresh show of military intimidation.

The raid reportedly occurred as villagers were preparing to dig the grave of the late monarch and former Second Vice President of the Senate, whose death was announced in April. Witnesses say heavily armed soldiers arrived in military pickups and armoured vehicles, moving from house to house and forcing some residents out of their homes before carrying out arrests.

Videos obtained from the scene show angry and helpless residents gathered around military vehicles, several of which had motorbikes strapped onto them. The footage captures an atmosphere of fear and frustration as villagers watched security forces remove property and detain community members without resistance.

Another video shows at least three men being subjected to humiliation by soldiers after being pulled from their homes during the early hours of the morning. The incident has sparked outrage among locals who view the operation as a deliberate attempt to intimidate the population at a sensitive moment for the community.

HRM Nfor Tabetando Ndiep-Nso, a respected traditional ruler and prominent son of Lebialem, is scheduled to be laid to rest on June 13, according to the official funeral programme seen by this reporter. The military operation comes just days before the burial ceremony, raising concerns among residents about the security situation surrounding the final rites of one of Lebialem’s most distinguished leaders.

Lucas Muma | BaretaNews