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93-year-old Paul Biya is closing in on another record for time spent abroad.

The 93-year-old has remained in Switzerland for 44 days. He left French Cameroun on June 7.

His longest foreign stay lasted 49 days. That happened in 2024 after attending the China-Africa Summit in Beijing.

Afterwards, Biya vanished from public view. Consequently, widespread rumours claimed he had died.

The Yaoundé regime then banned public discussion about Biya’s health. However, officials offered no clear information.

Meanwhile, silence still surrounds his condition in Switzerland. Equally, authorities have not explained his prolonged stay.

The ruling CPDM has called an emergency meeting of its top leadership for Wednesday.

As a result, speculation has intensified over who could succeed Biya if he leaves office.

Reports suggest Biya may name a vice president and successor. Such a figure could complete his mandate after resignation, incapacity, or death.

However, many observers believe Biya must first return to French Cameroun before making such an announcement.

During his 44-year grip on power, Biya has reportedly spent nearly five years outside French Cameroun.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews 

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