Ambazonia fighters launched a coordinated attack on the French Cameroun occupation checkpoint at Mile 16, Bolifamba, in Buea, on Thursday, July 16, 2026. At least one occupation soldier was reportedly neutralised during the operation.

Soon after, heavy gunfire echoed across Mile 16. The exchange briefly disrupted traffic along the strategic Mutengene–Buea highway. However, the resistance fighters maintained pressure on the occupation forces.

As the attack intensified, La République du Cameroun occupation troops reportedly abandoned the Mile 16 checkpoint. They fled the area, allowing civilian vehicles to pass freely without military interference.

Meanwhile, local reports attributed the operation to Ambazonia Restoration Forces. Although the mission’s full objective remains unclear, the successful assault further demonstrated Ambazonia fighters’ determination to challenge the occupation across Ground Zero.

Later, calm returned to the area after the gunfire stopped. Traffic resumed normally along the highway.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews