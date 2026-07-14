French Cameroun occupation authorities say construction of the proposed Tiko International Airport in Fako County will soon begin despite the fact that the contractor awarded the project is headed by a man currently serving a 20-year prison sentence in the United States.

The contract was awarded to Betan Energy, whose Chief Executive Officer, Wilson Dacosta, is imprisoned after being convicted of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. Despite the controversy, occupation officials insist the project is moving into its implementation phase.

Following a recent meeting, Fako’s Senior Divisional Officer, Viang Mekala, announced that two sites have already been secured for the airport. He said the land commission’s report has been forwarded to Yaoundé to issue a land availability decree, while the regime searches for funding.

According to Mekala, geotechnical studies will be handled by one company, while the main contractor has already been identified. He admitted that the biggest challenge remains securing the financial resources needed to launch construction.

The proposed airport will reportedly occupy two parcels of land measuring about 500 hectares and 45 hectares.

However, many Ambazonians have greeted the latest announcement with scepticism. The French Cameroun regime has repeatedly promised to revive Tiko Airport over the years, yet none of those commitments has resulted in any construction.

The historic Tiko Airport served the Southern Cameroons during the federal era before gradually falling into disuse following the abolition of the federal system and the concentration of power in Yaoundé. For many Ambazonians, its abandonment remains another symbol of the decades-long neglect of the occupied territory.

By Lucas Muma l BaretaNews