Some officials serving as GCE examination superintendents across Ambazonia have raised alarm over what they describe as poor remuneration and difficult working conditions during the conduct of the General Certificate of Education examinations.

In complaints sent to MMI, the officials said they are expected to shoulder enormous responsibilities while receiving allowances they consider far below the demands of the assignment. They argue that the current conditions do not reflect the crucial role they play in protecting the credibility of the GCE examinations.

According to the superintendents, officials deployed to examination centres are often compelled to travel long distances, sometimes making two trips every week to designated catchment centres in major towns to collect confidential examination question papers. The repeated journeys, they say, consume both time and financial resources.

The officials disclosed that after completing a demanding 16-day assignment, some superintendents receive just 88,000 FCFA. They explained that throughout the mission they are expected to pay for their own feeding, accommodation, transportation and other operational expenses before eventual reimbursement, leaving many to spend more than they ultimately receive.

Some of the affected officials warned that the continued neglect of their welfare could have far-reaching consequences for the integrity of the examination process. They cautioned that poor remuneration may expose officials to undue financial pressure, creating conditions that could encourage bribery, examination malpractice and the leakage of confidential examination materials.

The superintendents are now calling on the GCE Board to urgently review its remuneration policy and improve the working conditions of officials entrusted with safeguarding one of Ambazonia’s most respected academic examinations. They insist that better welfare for field officials is essential to preserving public confidence in the GCE system.

By Lucas Muma – BaretaNews