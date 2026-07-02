Three armed civilians suspected of planning an armed robbery were shot dead on Sunday night in Up Station, Bamenda, after walking into what sources say was a military ambush.

According to information gathered by BaretaNews, the incident unfolded after a man reportedly received CFA 17 million from his “JK” and later discussed the money with friends at a local drinking spot in Up Station. During the conversation, another individual allegedly overheard details about the cash and then quietly left the area.

Sources say the individual later contacted three armed men, informing them about the money and the location of the intended victim. Unbeknownst to him, another person reportedly overheard the phone conversation and immediately alerted the man believed to be the target, providing details of the alleged plan and the expected time of the attack.

The intended victim is said to have contacted a friend serving in the French Cameroun military. Security forces were subsequently deployed around the area and reportedly laid an ambush in anticipation of the arrival of the suspected attackers.

At about 8:00 p.m., the three armed men reportedly arrived on a motorcycle carrying AK-47 rifles. Occupation forces immediately opened fire, killing all three at the scene before the alleged attack could be carried out.

Their bodies were discovered along the roadside in Up Station on Monday morning, attracting curious residents and drawing a heavy security presence to the area.

While some early reports described the deceased as separatist fighters, local sources who spoke to BaretaNews dispute that account, insisting the men were civilians allegedly involved in armed robbery rather than members of any Ambazonian Restoration Force.

By Lucas Muma – BaretaNews