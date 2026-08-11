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A man and his wife have been found dead in their room in Bonduma, Buea, after reportedly burning charcoal indoors.

The couple was discovered in their bed on Monday, August 10, 2026. Sources said they had used charcoal to warm the room.

Their deaths are suspected to be linked to carbon monoxide poisoning. The gas can build up quickly when charcoal burns in an enclosed space.

Carbon monoxide is colourless and odourless. As a result, people may inhale dangerous amounts without realising the danger.

The incident has raised fresh concerns over the use of charcoal inside poorly ventilated rooms. Such practice can expose occupants to potentially fatal carbon monoxide poisoning.

Meanwhile, authorities are expected to investigate the incident. They will determine the exact circumstances surrounding the couple’s deaths.

The identities of the deceased have not been made public at the time of publication.

 
By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews   
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