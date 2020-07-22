The armed conflict currently unfolding in the homeland is the right and hard way out of the decades-long marginalization-Dabney Yerimah

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government, Dabney Yerima has stressed Ambazonians right to an independent nation, saying the armed conflict currently unfolding in the homeland is the right and hard way out of the decades-long marginalization.

In a phone conversation with some senior Ambazonia commanders in Ground Zero and Ground 1 late on Tuesday, the Southern Cameroons leader expressed diaspora’s support for all Ambazonia Restoration Forces, describing them as the real patriotic Southern Cameroons front line champions.

He said that the fight to keep the independence of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia concerns every Southern Cameroonian with a human conscience, adding that the Interim Government’s position on the issue is consistent and clear.

Yerima added that the Interim Government will not support Restoration Forces who are in his words “terrorizing the local population and committing crimes such as extortion and kidnappings.” The Ambazonia Vice President told the commanders that the Interim Government supported by many Southern Cameroons think tanks in Europe, South Africa and the US are pushing the international community to take an objective and fair position and increase efforts for promoting peace between the two Cameroons.

Yerima also said that the Interim Government was examining plans to merge the newly created Ambazonia Intelligence Service with all Self Defense Groups in order to have a comprehensive, solid and lasting resistance force to combat Biya and his French Cameroun military.

By Oke Akombi Ayukepi Akap in Glasgow

Cameroon Concord News