The armed conflict currently unfolding in the homeland is the right and hard way out of the decades-long marginalization-Dabney Yerimah
The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government, Dabney Yerima has stressed Ambazonians right to an independent nation, saying the armed conflict currently unfolding in the homeland is the right and hard way out of the decades-long marginalization.
In a phone conversation with some senior Ambazonia commanders in Ground Zero and Ground 1 late on Tuesday, the Southern Cameroons leader expressed diaspora’s support for all Ambazonia Restoration Forces, describing them as the real patriotic Southern Cameroons front line champions.
He said that the fight to keep the independence of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia concerns every Southern Cameroonian with a human conscience, adding that the Interim Government’s position on the issue is consistent and clear.
Yerima added that the Interim Government will not support Restoration Forces who are in his words “terrorizing the local population and committing crimes such as extortion and kidnappings.” The Ambazonia Vice President told the commanders that the Interim Government supported by many Southern Cameroons think tanks in Europe, South Africa and the US are pushing the international community to take an objective and fair position and increase efforts for promoting peace between the two Cameroons.
Yerima also said that the Interim Government was examining plans to merge the newly created Ambazonia Intelligence Service with all Self Defense Groups in order to have a comprehensive, solid and lasting resistance force to combat Biya and his French Cameroun military.
By Oke Akombi Ayukepi Akap in Glasgow
Cameroon Concord News
Sunshine
July 22, 2020 at 11:40 PM
Biya, the evil fool and leader of french cameroun shall end up by his own sword.
Biya started again by killing Ambazonians to bully them into submission as he had consistently done over 60 years. This time around, he made a grievous mistake, giving his militia (bir) 2 weeks to wipe off Ambazonians from the map. The best Israeli trained soldiers discovered with dismay that Amba armed with Dane Gun boys and catapults were just as capable to defend homeland Ambazonia. Biya just discovered he CANNOT win his evil poorly thought out war in Ambazonia. Ambazonians are not afraid of biya and biya must go down the way of evil despots, by falling on his own sword with french cameroun.