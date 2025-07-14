Prophet Orock Betang Speaks on Cameroon’s Future: “Number 17 Will Make Men Cry”

Yaoundé, Cameroon – July 14, 2025

In a series of intense and symbolic prophecies, renowned Cameroonian spiritual leader, Prophet Orock Betang, has delivered what he calls “divine revelations” concerning the nation’s future, particularly ahead of the country’s anticipated presidential election. With less than three months before the expected polls, his words have already begun stirring conversations and concern across political and social circles.

“Number 17 Will Make Men Cry”

Perhaps the most cryptic of his revelations, Prophet Orock hinted at a stunning political twist with the statement: “Number 17 will fit make man cry.” While not yet explained, speculation is mounting that “17” refers to a position, a candidate, or even a date with national significance.

A Nation in Transition

According to the prophet, the month of July 2025 marks a critical spiritual and political turning point for Cameroon. He declared:

“You will hear of panic. But people shouldn’t panic. They should be calm. Some people will rise up in Cameroon to cause panic.”

He warns of unrest triggered by agents of chaos but urges citizens to remain composed. Central to his message is that “God is bringing changes,” which will appear orchestrated by state actors, but are, in fact, divinely decreed.

“On the 20th of July 2025, there’ll be a document that will signify change. A name will be pushed up and another pushed down,” he prophesied.

This has led many to anticipate a major announcement, possibly from ELECAM or the Presidency, that could alter the course of the elections.

Political Exits and Mysterious Clues

Prophet Orock predicted a wave of political exits and deaths:

“This month of July 2025, there’ll be political exits. God is taking some people home.”

He mentioned cryptic initials: NMCJ.

A senior figure in the National Assembly will reportedly pass away. He says: “Write ‘3’ on that person.”

A respected Fon from the North West will also “bid goodbye” soon.

The prophet also referenced a man named Neba and offered no further clarity — but insisted his name be written down.

Maurice Kamto and the Battle for Leadership

The prophet addressed opposition leader Maurice Kamto, stating he will soon be bereaved and advising his family to seek counsel from “Frank,” a trusted friend. He then posed a provocative question:

“Will you be happy if the present government continues?”

“Get ready. ELECAM will bring a document. Check out 5 in the document.” Perhaps most shockingly, he revealed that the individual who may become president is not necessarily the one expected “Have you ever heard that somebody wins but a different person rules? Get ready.”

He hinted again at the mystery surrounding the word “Frank”, saying:

“Let me be Frank with you.”

“Can we be frank?”

A Nation to Pray

Beyond politics, Prophet Orock warned of several regional and national dangers:

A bomb explosion threat in Douala from people intending to spread fear.

Bloodshed risk in the South West region, with an urgent call for prayers.

Suspicious activity in Nkwen and environs , where “strange people” may enter to cause havoc.

A blocked road in Yaoundé following news of a notable person’s departure.

He also asked for prayers for Brenda Biya, daughter of President Paul Biya, in a heartfelt plea:

“Pray for Brenda Biya. For her soul and life. Brenda, where are you? Come back!”

Light Amid Uncertainty

On a lighter note, the prophet predicted that a Cameroonian footballer — whose name starts with F — will soon be signed by a major international club.

As the nation holds its breath and speculates on the deeper meanings behind these words, one thing is clear: change is in the air. Whether these revelations come to pass remains to be seen, but Cameroonians are watching closely.

“God has positioned me as the prophet of the nation Cameroon. It’s my responsibility to bring out what God is saying,” declared Prophet Orock Betang.

In Summary: Key Prophetic Points

July 20, 2025 : A key document will signal change.

Political deaths and exits: NMCJ, National Assembly figure, NW Fon.

Warning to Maurice Kamto and a call to “Frank”.

Spiritual threats: Douala, Yaoundé, Nkwen, South West.

Hint at political upsets and a mysterious “Frank”.

Urgent plea for prayers for Brenda Biya .

Football glory predicted for a Cameroonian star.

As Cameroonians prepare for what could be a historic few months, Prophet Betang’s words hang heavy in the national conversation.