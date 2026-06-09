French Cameroun occupation forces have sparked outrage after illegally crossing into Nigerian territory and carrying out armed patrols that reportedly sent residents fleeing for safety in Danare, a border community in Cross River State neighbouring Ambazonia.

According to local authorities and the Nigerian military, armed soldiers from the Cameroon military entered the Danare Community in the Boki Local Government Area without authorisation on June 9, 2026. Residents reported hearing sporadic gunfire as the soldiers moved through the area, creating panic among villagers who scrambled for safety.

The incident immediately raised concerns among local authorities in the border region. The Chairperson of Boki Local Government Area, Hon. Beatrice Etta Nyiam, confirmed that her office had received multiple reports from residents about the unauthorised presence of Cameroonian military personnel within Nigerian territory.

She described the development as a serious concern and assured residents that the matter had been escalated to relevant Nigerian security and government authorities for urgent action. While condemning the intrusion, she appealed for calm among residents of Danare and neighbouring communities.

In a statement issued by Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Olalekan Ayeni, Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations for the Nigerian Army’s 82 Division, Nigerian military authorities confirmed that troops stationed at the Forward Operating Base in Danare responded immediately after receiving reports of a foreign military presence within Nigerian territory.

The Nigerian Army disclosed that contact was swiftly established with Cameroonian military authorities, leading to the withdrawal of the invading troops in accordance with existing border protocols. Nigerian authorities stated that the situation was brought under control without further escalation.

Preliminary investigations by the Nigerian military suggest that the incident may have stemmed from a dispute over the collection of levies on farmland situated between Danare in Nigeria and Dadi, a border settlement on the French Cameroun side of the frontier.

Seeking to prevent future violations, the General Officer Commanding the 82 Division has directed the Commander of the 13 Brigade to engage directly with his Cameroonian counterpart. The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening border coordination, clarifying operational procedures, and preventing similar incidents in the future.

The latest border controversy comes amid growing scrutiny of Yaoundé’s military activities around Ambazonia’s western frontier. Although the Nigerian Army has confirmed the withdrawal of the French Cameroun soldiers, the incident has generated fresh concerns among border communities about security and respect for internationally recognised boundaries.

Nigerian military authorities reaffirmed their commitment to defending the country’s territorial integrity and protecting communities living along its borders.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews