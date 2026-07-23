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The 2026 GCE marking session begins this Thursday, July 23, across major marking centres in Buea and Limbe.

Thousands of exam scripts will be marked over the next two weeks. The exercise brings together assessors, chief examiners, assistant chief examiners, lead examiners, and secretariat workers.

Buea remains the main marking hub. Key centres include Baptist High School Buea, Government Technical High School Buea, and other designated institutions.

Meanwhile, Limbe hosts several technical and commercial marking centres. Hundreds of examiners will also work there throughout the exercise.

The Cameroon GCE Board recruited additional secretariat workers to support the nationwide exercise. The recruitment followed an online application process completed earlier this month.

The marking session follows the completion of the written examinations. Those exams resumed under reinforced security after authorities suspended them over examination malpractice. More than 182,000 candidates sat this year’s GCE examinations nationwide.

Meanwhile, authorities officially launched the marking exercise on Wednesday at Baptist High School Buea.

Launching of marking exercise

The ceremony brought together colonial governor Bernard Okalia Bilai, the Cameroon GCE Board leadership, municipal authorities, security officials, and senior examiners.

Cameroon GCE Board Chairman Prof. Ivo Leke Tambo urged examiners to remain focused. He called for credible marking and stronger academic standards.

He also encouraged authorities to expand foreign language teaching within the English-speaking educational subsystem.

The Board’s management reminded examiners to reject all forms of malpractice. Officials insisted that the credibility of the GCE depends on honest and professional marking.

Bernard Okalia Bilai urged examiners to uphold ethics and integrity. He said only deserving candidates should earn certificates.

He further warned that careless marking could produce unqualified professionals. He said such mistakes could endanger lives and weaken public confidence in the examination system.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews  

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