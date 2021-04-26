Ambazonians War of Independence: Bafut Colonial Administrator, Soldiers Meet Doom

By Mbah Godlove

The colonial divisional officer for Bafut local government area has slightly missed death after his convoy was intercepted by Ambazonia Forces

Earlier last weekend, the said administrator was leading a contingent of French Cameroun soldiers to Bafut LGA when Ambazonian fighters pounced on them around mile 11.

Sources say the DO’s convoy was ambushed with the use of specially fabricated explosives.

It is not clear the degree of casualty recorded but MB learned that several colonial elements are in intensive care as they sustained life-threatening injuries.

The attack on the colonial delegation had come barely a week after the notorious DO order for the closure of the Bandoeh Moto pack.

Restoration Fighters overturned the decision and insisted that the said pack was not going to be shut down.