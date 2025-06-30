Issa Tchiroma Drops Political Bombshell: Cameroon Now Ruled by a Cult, Not a President

BaretaNews | June 30, 2025

In a move shaking the foundations of Yaoundé’s political establishment, former Minister Issa Tchiroma Bakary has come out swinging just days after resigning from Paul Biya’s government. In a televised interview and subsequent public comments, the long-time Biya loyalist did not mince words, declaring that President Paul Biya is no longer in control of Cameroon, and that the country is now gripped by a clan-driven struggle for power. He was speaking in a recent interview with Brut Afrique, days after he resigned from the government and declared his candidacy for president

This declaration is not coming from an opposition firebrand or an exiled activist—it comes from a man who served Biya faithfully for decades, even during the most controversial periods of the regime. That makes the fallout from Tchiroma’s revelations particularly damning, with ripple effects already reverberating through both La République and Ambazonia.

“The President Is Gone; Cameroon Is on Autopilot”

Tchiroma’s words were unambiguous: “President Biya has not chaired a cabinet meeting in nearly a decade,” he said, adding that “power is now concentrated in the hands of shadowy forces locked in a bitter clan war.” He spoke of two rival groups within the regime, each maneuvering to seize control of the post-Biya state.

For observers of the ongoing Ambazonian–Cameroon conflict, this comes as a grim confirmation of what has long been suspected: that no coherent leadership exists in Yaoundé, and that decisions affecting life and death in the war zones of Southern Cameroons are being made by unaccountable elites with little connection to the suffering population.

“A Cult Is Ruling Cameroon”

Perhaps Tchiroma’s most explosive statement was his lamentation that “a cult is now ruling Cameroon.” This chilling admission echoes what human rights observers and civil society leaders have been saying: Cameroon is no longer a functional state, but rather a personal fiefdom, consumed by a mix of occult loyalties, ethnic patronage, and militarised control.

That a former minister now publicly calls it a “cult” signifies a deepening legitimacy crisis. If insiders are fleeing and denouncing the regime, it points to the beginning of an elite defection process—a typical sign of regime decay.

Implications for the Amba Struggle

From the perspective of the Ambazonian liberation movement, these statements are significant. They:

Validate long-standing claims that Cameroon is a failed state led by an absentee president;

Reveal that internal cracks are widening within Biya’s inner circle;

Offer a moment of opportunity to push for international recognition of the crisis as a product of failed governance, not just secessionist aspirations.

Most notably, Tchiroma’s remarks strengthen the argument that continued union with such a dysfunctional state is untenable. If even Francophone elites now feel the system is broken beyond repair, how much more for a colonised Southern Cameroons?

A Calculated Exit or a Genuine Wake-Up Call?

It remains unclear whether Tchiroma’s resignation is a final act of conscience, a strategic positioning ahead of a succession scramble, or a plea for reform. Regardless, his voice adds to the growing chorus demanding a complete overhaul of the Cameroonian state apparatus.

With Paul Biya aging, absent, and increasingly irrelevant, Cameroon is drifting dangerously. For Ambazonians, this is further proof that the war is not just about independence—but about surviving a collapsing colonial system.

Conclusion: A Shifting Ground Beneath Yaoundé’s Feet

Issa Tchiroma’s bombshell has rattled the political class, but it has also given clarity to the oppressed. As the Yaoundé regime battles itself behind closed doors, the people—especially those in the embattled Anglophone regions—must prepare for a post-Biya era that may come faster than expected.

Whether Cameroon disintegrates peacefully or violently may depend on how the international community, Ambazonian leadership, and even moderate Francophones respond to this moment of reckoning.

© BaretaNews 2025 – Analysis by Andre Momo