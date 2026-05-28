(Why the dove refused to fly)

A symbolic peace ceremony in La Republique du Cameroun has unexpectedly turned into a powerful national conversation after two doves failed to fly during a religious event in Yaoundé, the political headquarters of the Biya regime.

The incident happened inside the Yaoundé Archdiocese during a public ceremony led by the Archbishop of Yaoundé. In a moment meant to symbolise peace, reconciliation and hope, a white dove was released before worshippers and invited guests. But instead of flying into the sky, the bird calmly abandoned the archbishop’s hand and refused to take off. A second attempt by an aide equally failed. Even another dove introduced later still refused to fly, creating an awkward spectacle that has since gone viral across social media platforms in La Republique and Ambazonia.

The event comes only weeks after Pope Leo XIV visited Cameroon and delivered a strong message on peace, justice, responsibility and dialogue. During his historic visit, the Pontiff emphasised that peace could not simply be declared through speeches and ceremonies while the concerns of suffering citizens remain ignored. He reportedly urged authorities to embrace dialogue, reduce inequalities and listen to the cries of ordinary people.

Special prayers were also said for the people of Ground Zero, particularly Southern Cameroonians in the North West and South West regions, where conflict has continued for years between Ambazonian restoration forces and the regime in Yaoundé.

During the Pope’s visit to Bamenda, one of the major cities of Ambazonia, a dove released during the peace prayers reportedly flew successfully into the sky, becoming a symbolic image celebrated by many Christians and peace advocates. The contrast with the Yaoundé incident has now fuelled intense public interpretation.

The archbishop involved in the Yaoundé ceremony has not officially commented on the viral incident. However, many Cameroonians and Southern Cameroonians online have transformed the failed symbolic release into a metaphor for the country’s stalled peace process.

In Christian symbolism, the dove represents peace, purity and the Holy Spirit. Throughout history, doves have been used during religious and political ceremonies to communicate reconciliation and hope. But in Cameroon’s current political climate, many believe symbols alone are no longer enough.

Observers say the failed release unintentionally exposed the growing frustration within the population over years of unresolved conflict, economic hardship, corruption and political denial. For many Southern Cameroonians, the image of a dove refusing to fly in Yaoundé reflects a deeper truth about a peace process many believe has remained cosmetic and disconnected from realities on the ground in Yaoundé.

Critics of the Biya regime argue that commissions, speeches and state-sponsored dialogues have repeatedly failed to address the root causes of the Ambazonia conflict. They say the government continues to prioritise image management while avoiding meaningful political negotiations with Ambazonian leaders.

The comparison between the Pope’s message and the Yaoundé incident has become impossible to ignore.

Pope Leo XIV focused his visit on listening, responsibility and genuine dialogue. He reminded political leaders that peace is built through justice and inclusion, not declarations alone. The Yaoundé dove incident, though biologically explainable, appeared to many as a symbolic rejection of empty rhetoric.

Some religious analysts insist there is no spiritual mystery behind the incident. They explain that ceremonial doves often fail to fly due to stress, poor handling, exhaustion, or inadequate training. Yet public interpretation has moved far beyond science.

Across social media in La Republique and Ambazonia, users mocked the failed ceremony, while others described it as “a message without words.” Memes, commentaries and political analyses quickly flooded Facebook, TikTok and WhatsApp groups.

For many Southern Cameroonians, the moment highlighted the contradiction between official peace speeches and realities on the ground. Villages in Ground Zero continue experiencing insecurity, displacement and military violence years after the conflict began.

Political commentators say the symbolism became powerful precisely because it was unintended. A bird refusing to fly suddenly became a mirror reflecting a nation struggling to move forward.

Key personalities linked to the incident include:

• Pope Leo XIV, Head of the Roman Catholic Church and sovereign of Vatican City

• Archbishop of Yaoundé, a senior Catholic cleric who presided over the ceremony in Yaoundé

• President Paul Biya, long-serving leader of La Republique du Cameroun, whose government continues to face criticism over the handling of the Ambazonia conflict

• Catholic leaders in Bamenda Archdiocese, where prayers for peace in Ground Zero were earlier organised during the Pope’s visit

Whether viewed spiritually, politically or symbolically, the dove that refused to fly has become more than a church incident. It has evolved into a national metaphor.

In the end, the bird may simply have been tired. But for many in Ambazonia and beyond, it exposed a difficult reality. Peace cannot be staged. It cannot be forced into existence through ceremonies while genuine dialogue remains absent.

The dove refused to fly because perhaps, in the eyes of many suffering people, the conditions for peace are still not ready.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews