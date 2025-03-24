Bamenda Residents Raise Alarm Over Neglected Bridge as Rainy Season Intensifies

By Andre Momo

Residents of Bamenda are voicing growing concerns over the deteriorating state of a key bridge at Mile Four, Nkwen, Bamenda III, which they describe as a “death trap” amid the ongoing rainy season.

The bridge, which has posed a significant risk for over two years, is now under heightened scrutiny as floodwaters increasingly disrupt daily life. Locals report that each time heavy rains lash the city, the bridge overflows, causing severe traffic congestion. Commuters are frequently forced to either cancel their journeys or endure long hours stranded in the area.

“We pay taxes to this regime and deserve better,” said a frustrated Bamenda-based businessman. “How many more people need to die before the government takes action?” The businessman, speaking to BN, criticized what he called “empty promises” from the city council. “We’ve been told several times that work would begin on the bridge, but nothing has been done,” he lamented.

The neglected infrastructure has become a chokepoint, especially affecting routes to and from Bambili, where traffic often comes to a standstill for hours following heavy rainfall. The flooding is so severe that vehicles are frequently unable to pass through.

As rainfall continues to intensify, residents are left wondering how much longer they will be forced to brave these hazardous conditions.