Ambazonian Fighters Escalate Offensive Against Cameroonian Forces Despite Rainy Season

By Andre Momo

Defying expectations of a seasonal lull, Ambazonian freedom fighters have intensified operations against Cameroonian security forces, launching coordinated attacks across multiple fronts as the rainy season sets in.

In recent days, restoration forces have stepped up efforts to assert control over Ambazonia, maintaining relentless pressure on government troops. On Wednesday, heavily armed Ambazonian fighters carried out a surprise raid on a gendarmerie post in Cameroon’s West Region, near Ngokeitunja County in the Northern Zone. The attack left at least one gendarme and a police officer dead, with several others reportedly injured. Fighters reportedly seized arms and military equipment before withdrawing.

The situation escalated further on Friday as heavy gunfire erupted in Bamenda, leading to the suspension of business activities across the city. A civilian, identified by local media as Emmanuel, tragically lost his life after being struck by stray bullets. Reports indicate he was en route to Kumbo, the capital of Bui County, for electrical repair work when the incident occurred.

A spokesperson for the Ambazonian military command on the ground told BN that fighters remain determined to “liberate the homeland from colonial occupation.” According to leadership sources, operations will likely intensify in the coming weeks as fighters adopt new tactics to navigate the challenges of the wet season.

Despite earlier predictions by Cameroonian authorities that armed resistance would subside due to adverse weather conditions, freedom fighters appear to be escalating their activities, leaving the situation in Ambazonia increasingly volatile.

Civilians have been urged to remain vigilant and to cooperate with restoration forces as the conflict enters a potentially heightened phase. Observers note that with renewed determination among Ambazonian forces, the struggle for control of the region may be far from over.