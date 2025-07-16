“Ambazonia Will Not Vote Its Chains”: Former UB President Slams 2025 Elections, Calls for Global Reckoning

By Andre Momo| BaretaNews

Buea, Ambazonia – As French Cameroun prepares for another round of electoral theatre in October 2025, voices from within Ambazonia continue to pierce the veil of propaganda and silence. In a rousing and sobering statement titled “A Message of Hope and Resolve for Ambazonia and the International Community”, Dr. Marcelius Atanga—Emeritus President of the University of Buea Students’ Union—has delivered what many are calling one of the most decisive declarations yet on the illegitimacy of upcoming elections and the continuing betrayal of the Ambazonian liberation struggle.

Atanga’s words come at a time when colonial agents and regime sympathizers are ramping up campaigns for electoral participation—despite decades of bloodshed, systemic abuse, and the ongoing war in Ambazonia. His message was not merely a lamentation of failed promises but a fierce rebuttal to those who attempt to normalize occupation through ballot boxes built on the graves of Ambazonian martyrs.

A Call to the Conscience of a Nation

Dr. Atanga opens with a powerful reminder of the cost already paid by Ambazonians: eight years of war, displacement, extrajudicial killings, and international neglect. Yet in the midst of these ruins, he identifies a flicker of unbroken spirit—a hope grounded not in fantasy but in truth, resolve, and historical awareness.

“We are not agents of chaos,” he writes. “We are seekers of justice.”

It is a message that resonates deeply with a people long accused of rebellion for daring to demand freedom.

Voting as Betrayal: A Direct Rebuke to Agbor Balla

One of the most arresting aspects of Atanga’s statement is his public condemnation of Barrister Agbor Balla, a former human rights advocate now urging Ambazonians to register and vote in the very elections being organized by their oppressors.

Calling such an appeal “an act of surrender masked as pragmatism,” Dr. Atanga states what many freedom fighters on the ground have whispered in private: to participate in the enemy’s elections is to legitimize the enemy’s rule.

The backlash was swift. Within hours of publication, youth activists, student leaders, and civil society voices echoed Dr. Atanga’s sentiment across social media, declaring:

“Ambazonia will not vote its chains.”

International Complicity and the French Connection

The former UB leader did not spare international powers either. He called out France’s continued role in propping up Paul Biya’s dictatorship, even as Biya announces his bid for an eighth term. Citing intelligence from the CIA, Oxford Analytica, and Global Guardian, Atanga affirms that even global analysts now see what Ambazonians have long known: Biya’s regime is rotten, fragile, and on the verge of collapse.

Yet, instead of acting, the West chooses strategic silence—a silence that enables oppression while preaching democracy.

The True Message: We Are Still Here

Far from a call to violence, the statement outlines a vision of liberation through justice, recognition, and unity. He draws inspiration from Captain Ibrahim Traoré of Burkina Faso, pointing to a continental wave of anti-imperialist awakening that Ambazonia is part of—not isolated from.

He calls on the African Union, UN, EU, US, and Canada to:

Facilitate genuine mediation , not charades;

Demand electoral transparency and access for those in war zones;

Investigate abuses committed by the regime’s forces;

End the double standard that views Francophone resistance as political and Ambazonian resistance as terrorism.

To Francophones: Join the Struggle, Not the Lie

Perhaps most powerfully, Dr. Atanga turns toward ordinary Cameroonians, affirming that Ambazonians do not see them as enemies. Their fight is not against fellow citizens but against a system that robs both peoples of dignity, healthcare, jobs, and justice.

“We ask not for your pity—we ask for your partnership,” he writes.

This invitation is as radical as it is necessary: a vision of liberation that transcends colonial borders and tribal lines.

Conclusion: A Statement That Will Echo

As 2025 looms, many have already tuned out the familiar buzz of hollow electoral promises from Yaoundé. But Atanga’s voice cuts through the noise with clarity, honesty, and vision.

His message is a reminder to the world—and to Ambazonians—that our future is not written in foreign ballot boxes but carved through sacrifice, unity, and unwavering resistance.

We are still here. We are still standing. And we are still hoping.

BaretaNews will continue to provide fearless coverage of Ambazonia’s journey to freedom. Stay with us.