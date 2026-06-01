Restoration forces operating in Mezam County have claimed responsibility for a military operation in Bafut that reportedly resulted in the deaths of three soldiers serving under the regime in Yaoundé.

The group, identifying itself as the Liberty Warriors of Babanki and Bafut 7 Karter, announced the operation in a video message circulating on social media. In the footage, the fighters stated that they operate under the command structure of the Mezam Unity Warriors, a restoration force active in the county.

During the video presentation, members of the group displayed three AK-47 rifles, which they claimed were recovered from the fallen soldiers during the operation. The fighters described the weapons as war trophies seized from enemy forces during the confrontation.

According to reports from the ground, the incident occurred at approximately 10:00 p.m. on Sunday when colonial soldiers stationed at the 501st military airbase in Bafut came under attack while carrying out guard duties. Sources indicate that the operation was executed as an ambush targeting the military position.

While the Liberty Warriors celebrated what they described as a successful operation against occupation forces in Bafut, the group did not provide information regarding casualties or injuries within its own ranks. Independent verification of the claims remains unavailable at the time of reporting.

The latest incident adds to the continuing armed confrontation across Mezam County and other parts of Ambazonia, where restoration forces and La République du Cameroun military units remain engaged in a protracted conflict.

By Lucas Muma l BaretaNews