Cameroun’s People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM) has called an emergency meeting amid uncertainty over regime leader Paul Biya’s prolonged stay in Switzerland.

A statement signed on July 14 by CPDM Communication Secretary Jacques Fame Ndongo announced the meeting. The party’s Secretary General, Jean Nkuete, convened the session for July 22 at the Yaoundé Conference Centre.

The party ordered regional and divisional permanent delegation heads to attend. Their attached officials must also be present.

However, the CPDM gave no reason for the emergency gathering. That silence has intensified speculation across French Cameroun.

Meanwhile, Biya has remained in Geneva since June 7. The regime claims he is receiving routine medical care. Yet many observers doubt the official explanation.

At the same time, several members of Biya’s family have also stayed in Switzerland. Consequently, political circles in Yaoundé continue to question the regime’s narrative.

Moreover, outspoken Jesuit priest Fr. Ludovic Lado added fuel to the debate. He suggested major developments may be unfolding inside the ruling party.

He also hinted that news from Switzerland could be far less reassuring than official statements claim.

So far, the CPDM has refused to reveal the meeting’s agenda. Nevertheless, the emergency session has triggered fresh speculation.

As the French Cameroun regime faces growing uncertainty, every move by its leadership now attracts intense public scrutiny. Across Ambazonia and French Cameroun, many are watching closely for signs of deeper cracks within the regime.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews