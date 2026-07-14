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Families displaced by French Cameroun’s war now face another crisis. The Yaoundé City Council has threatened to demolish their homes at Mvogbetsi.

Most residents are Ambazonians from Ground Zero. They fled military raids and village burnings in the Northern and Southern Zones.

The families settled at Mvogbetsi as internally displaced persons. They hoped to find safety after escaping the war.

On July 1, 2026, Yaoundé City Council officials entered the settlement. They warned residents that demolition would soon begin.

The settlement covers about three hectares. Dozens of Ambazonian families live there.

The threat has shattered hopes of safety. Many families now risk losing their only shelter.

French Cameroun’s military forced many residents from their ancestral homes. Local authorities now threaten to evict them again.

The demolition plan deepens the humanitarian crisis. It also highlights the continued suffering of Ambazonian civilians displaced by the struggle for independence.

 
By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews   
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