Up next
Author
Tags
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

The National Day of Mourning declared by opposition leader Issa Tchiroma Bakary was widely observed in several parts of Cameroon this Friday, November 21, 2025. The shutdown followed Tchiroma’s claim that he, not Paul Biya, won the October 12, 2025, presidential election. He urged citizens to suspend all social and economic activities and dedicate the day to remembering those killed during post-election protests, which he describes as sacrifices made to defend a stolen victory.

Before announcing the mourning day, Tchiroma had issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Biya government, accusing it of manipulating results and repressing protesters. The deadline expired without response, further intensifying tensions between the government and the opposition.

Shops locked in many cities

Across many towns in the Grand North, Littoral, and West regions, businesses remained closed and streets were unusually calm. Residents reported a heavy security presence, but the call for a collective pause was still respected in several communities.

Tchiroma insisted that the day was only the beginning. He warned that stronger actions are being prepared as part of what he calls a long-term effort to reclaim the mandate he believes the people gave him. He maintains that the struggle will continue until justice is served and the “true outcome” of the election is recognised.

As the political standoff deepens, Cameroonians remain caught between rising opposition pressure and a government unwilling to concede. The National Day of Mourning stands as a symbolic moment in this ongoing battle for legitimacy, memory, and political change.

 
By Lucas Muma
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Also Like

Tchiroma Lifts the Lid on Yaoundé’s Rigging Playbook

Issa Tchiroma Bakary, the opposition leader who has proclaimed himself victor of…
  • October 26, 2025
  • 2 minute read

Calls for Referendum: West Cameroon Must Make Her Choice

The Strike by Teachers Continues, Consortium Calls for Referendum By Ntumfoyn Boh…
  • January 15, 2017
  • 4 minute read

I will love to see Cameroon remain One and Indivisible-Eric Chinye

          Eric Chinje, the former editor-in-chief of the…
  • July 30, 2017
  • 2 minute read

Commercial Bike Riders Mock Colonial Governor’s Curfew

          Commercial motorbike riser in some villages, towns…
  • November 20, 2017
  • 2 minute read