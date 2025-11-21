The National Day of Mourning declared by opposition leader Issa Tchiroma Bakary was widely observed in several parts of Cameroon this Friday, November 21, 2025. The shutdown followed Tchiroma’s claim that he, not Paul Biya, won the October 12, 2025, presidential election. He urged citizens to suspend all social and economic activities and dedicate the day to remembering those killed during post-election protests, which he describes as sacrifices made to defend a stolen victory.

Before announcing the mourning day, Tchiroma had issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Biya government, accusing it of manipulating results and repressing protesters. The deadline expired without response, further intensifying tensions between the government and the opposition.

Across many towns in the Grand North, Littoral, and West regions, businesses remained closed and streets were unusually calm. Residents reported a heavy security presence, but the call for a collective pause was still respected in several communities.

Tchiroma insisted that the day was only the beginning. He warned that stronger actions are being prepared as part of what he calls a long-term effort to reclaim the mandate he believes the people gave him. He maintains that the struggle will continue until justice is served and the “true outcome” of the election is recognised.

As the political standoff deepens, Cameroonians remain caught between rising opposition pressure and a government unwilling to concede. The National Day of Mourning stands as a symbolic moment in this ongoing battle for legitimacy, memory, and political change.