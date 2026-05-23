A shocking case of brutality has rocked Government High School Batoke in Victoria, Fako County, after a 15-year-old GCE candidate reportedly survived a violent assault allegedly carried out by a computer teacher inside the school campus.

The victim, identified as Isaac Mosima Mukete, is said to have collapsed unconscious after the incident and was rushed for emergency medical attention as panic gripped students and residents in Batoke village.

Sources close to the family told local media that the disturbing incident allegedly stemmed from a misunderstanding involving a laptop from the school’s computer laboratory. According to reports, Isaac took the laptop on May 20 to carry out practical work linked to the ongoing GCE examinations. When the device could not be found immediately, the teacher allegedly assumed it had been stolen.

Family sources say the student returned the laptop to school the following day, insisting he never intended to steal it. It was at that point, according to witnesses, that the computer teacher allegedly descended on the teenager in a brutal assault.

Students reportedly later discovered Isaac lying unconscious behind the school campus before he was rushed to the Batoke Health Centre. Due to the seriousness of his condition, medical personnel referred him to the Regional Hospital Annex in Mile One, Victoria.

Videos circulating online reportedly show the young student lying helpless on a hospital bed, still dressed in his school uniform, while doctors struggled to stabilise him.

Sources say Isaac allegedly remained unconscious for several hours, from about 3 pm until late in the evening. Medical documents reportedly seen by reporters indicated visible signs consistent with severe physical assault.

However, the school administration and the accused teacher have strongly denied claims that the student was beaten. They reportedly argued that the child was under the influence of drugs and not a victim of assault. Despite those denials, several students allegedly told the family they witnessed the teacher physically attacking the GCE candidate.

The matter has reportedly been opened for investigation by the Gendarmerie Brigade in Mukundange, Victoria.

Meanwhile, outrage continues to grow across the Fako County educational community after reports emerged that the same teacher allegedly threatened the student against speaking publicly about the incident. According to family sources, Isaac was warned that he risked failing his GCE examinations if he disclosed what had happened.

Though the teenager has now been discharged from the hospital and reportedly returned to school, many parents and rights advocates say the atmosphere at GHS Batoke remains tense, with growing calls for an independent investigation and protection for the victim.

The incident once more raises serious concerns over violence, intimidation, and abuse inside colonial occupation schools across Ambazonia, especially at a time when students are already under enormous psychological pressure due to the ongoing crisis and examination season.