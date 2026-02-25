Up next
Students at the University of Bamenda are expressing growing frustration over delays in disbursing the 50,000 CFA government grant.

Although beneficiaries were published weeks ago, hundreds of students say they are yet to receive their funds.

Many report arriving on campus as early as 6:00 AM to secure a place in line. Despite these efforts, several spend long hours waiting under harsh weather conditions, only to return home empty-handed.

students endure cues

The payment process, handled by university accounting services, has been described by students as slow and poorly coordinated. Some claim the system lacks clear communication, leaving beneficiaries uncertain about when and how they will be paid.

The situation is particularly challenging for students who postponed their return home after examinations, hoping to collect the grant before travelling. For many, the 50,000 CFA support is essential for transport, accommodation, and other basic needs.

What was intended as financial encouragement for students has, for now, become a source of stress and inconvenience.

Affected students are calling on university authorities to intervene, streamline the process, and ensure that payments are handled in a timely and transparent manner.

By Lucas Muma

