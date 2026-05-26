Fresh chaos has erupted inside Limbe-based Victoria United, popularly known as Opopo, after club president Valentine Nkwain officially moved to terminate the contracts of six first-team players accused of allegedly selling a league match in the French Cameroun MTN Elite One championship.

The explosive decision follows Victoria United’s humiliating 4-1 collapse against Aigle Royal of Menoua during matchday 18, a game which has since sparked widespread outrage across the football community in Ambazonia and La République du Cameroun. According to reports released through a bailiff’s investigation, club officials concluded that the manner in which Opopo surrendered the game raised serious suspicions of deliberate manipulation.

The club reportedly found it unbelievable that Victoria United could relinquish a one-goal advantage and numerical superiority against a 10-man Aigle Royal side and still suffer a crushing 4-1 defeat. Club authorities say internal evidence strongly pointed toward coordinated sabotage from within the squad.

The six players targeted in the scandal include:

• Laurian Nguefack Nguedta, team captain

• Bryann Tchaha Nana, vice-captain and striker

• Jason Brayan Mouelle, goalkeeper

• Gilfranck Sterly Peto

• Carl Osogo Eyong

• Agbor Meldin Ashu

Sources close to the club say the legal action was initiated with the backing of lawyer Franck Romuald Dey Yelem, who reportedly filed requests seeking immediate termination of the contracts and disciplinary sanctions against the players.

Beyond dismissal, each player is expected to pay the club damages amounting to one million FCFA. Victoria United is also pushing for harsher punishment under Article 53 of the FECAFOOT disciplinary code, dealing with match manipulation. If found guilty by football authorities, the accused players risk lengthy bans from football activities, with some sanctions potentially stretching to lifetime exclusion from the game.

The scandal has once more exposed the deep integrity crisis rocking French Cameroun football. Ironically, Victoria United has previously been linked to controversial officiating and alleged manipulation. Earlier this year, FECAFOOT suspended referees following disputed decisions during Opopo’s clash against PWD Bamenda at the Limbe Centenary Stadium.

Observers also recall earlier accusations involving Samuel Eto’o and Valentine Nkwain in connection with alleged manipulation surrounding Victoria United’s rise to the top division, although CAF later declared insufficient evidence against them.

For now, the accused players have remained silent publicly, while FECAFOOT’s disciplinary and ethics bodies are expected to determine the next phase of the scandal. Across Ambazonia, football followers are closely watching to see whether the federation will genuinely pursue justice or bury yet another explosive football controversy under political and financial influence.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews