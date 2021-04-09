Connect with us

News

Fako Land Grabbing Spurs Uproar
Advertisement

News

Colonial Exploitation: UB VC's Head Wanted

News

AYABA AND NNAMDI KANU: LUCIFERIAN COHABITATION OR EPIPHANY

News

Aljazeera Says Violence in Anglophone Cameroon Has Seen An Uptick

News

Ambazonian Celebrate Easter with Mixed Feeling

News

Breaking News: Cardinal Tumi Dies On Good Friday

News

Severe Fire Leaves Dozen Homeless in Buea

News

Ambazonians Grieve Over The Demise Of Renowned Traditional Doctor

News

Tensed atmosphere in Buea over persistent gunshots

News

SCAC Ghana Calls For R2P After Cameroun Colonial Military Massacre That Leaves At Least 20 Dead

News

Fako Land Grabbing Spurs Uproar

Published

5 hours ago

on

Fako Land Grabbing Spurs Uproar

By Mbah Godlove

Fighting over land has become the new normal in Fako county as locals accuse chiefs and colonial administrators of misappropriation.

An indigene of Fako name withheld for professional reasons, told BN that, the colonial governor is culpable for the persistent land grabbing.

He said that Okalia Bilai and his allies are collaborating with traditional rulers to seize lands from the natives.

“Some times the governor, SDO and DO could facilitate the selling of a piece of land to more than 4 different buyers .They feed fat on the land thereby disuniting the people and their chiefs” he intimated.

The correct situation has made many people to fear that a conflict may ensue over the land saga in Fako.

It is on this basis that, course are multiplying for the international community to serve justice to Ambazonians by sending away the colonial administration from their territory.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.