Cameroun Colonial Forces Invade Bafut: Looting, Burning Intensified

Published

7 hours ago

on

By Mbah Godlove.

At a time Cameroun government are talking of a smokescreen reconstruction, soldiers loyal to La Republic du Cameroun government have intensified the wrecking of terror on inhabitants of Bafut local government area (LGA), Northern Zone of Amazonia.

Information reaching BaretaNews room reveals that dozens of colonial soldiers stormed Akofungugba, a village in the LGA earlier on Saturday, November 21 causing enormous destruction.

They looted homes and set several houses ablaze, our source said.

Meantime, some locals who were at home were severely tortured by the angry colonial uniformed officers.

Saturday’s invasion of Akofungugba came barely a month after french Cameroun soldiers raided the village, breaking into provision stores as well as raising homes.

At the time of this report, most inhabitants of the area are still seeking refuge in nearby bushes for fear of repression.

It is worth mentioning that entire Bafut local government area which is has been under the influence of Amazonian fighters for four years has witnessed much human and material damage perpetrated by the military of the regime of occupation.

1 Comment

  1. Felix Bongjoh

    November 22, 2020 at 4:28 PM

    IT IS TIME FOR THE UN TO TAKE DECISIVE ACTION ON HUMANITARIAN GROUNDS

    The looting, torture and burning of houses in Akofungugba, Bafut, Ambazonia, clearly shows how hypocritical the Biya regime of CameroUn has become. It is made up of a bunch of thugs, including his colonial governors, who continue to violate human rights and perpetrate various forms of crimes against humanity. One can only hope that Human Rights Groups, including the well-known Human Rights Watch and other genuine NGOs on the ground, are bearing witness to Biya’s barbaric genocidal acts. It must be ensured by those connected with their operation that they are doing the due diligence of reporting all of such abusive events on the ground to their superiors based in New York and UN-related agencies. There has been such an accumulation of crimes against humanity in Ambazonia that it is high time the UN take action, at least, on humanitarian grounds without any further delay. Every CameroUnian terrorist in Ambazonia must be held criminally accountable and liable.

