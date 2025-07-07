Author
12 Days in Custody: Ngoketunjia SDO Still Detains Two Children and Five Adults Without Charge

BaretaNews – July 7, 2025 | Bamenda Desk

In a disturbing development that underscores the continued abuse of power by colonial administrators in Southern Cameroons, seven individuals—two children and five adults—remain in unlawful detention under the orders of Ngoketunjia’s Senior Divisional Officer (SDO), Handerson Quetong Kongeh.

The group has now spent 12 days in administrative custody, with no formal charges filed and no access to due process, according to local sources close to the families of the detainees.

Human rights observers and pro-independence activists have condemned the action as a blatant violation of both domestic and international law, noting that the detention of minors without legal recourse constitutes a serious human rights abuse.

“This is just another example of the oppressive machinery that Cameroon’s colonial system continues to deploy against Ambazonian civilians,” said a local rights advocate who requested anonymity for security reasons. “It is especially heartbreaking to see children among those being held.”

BaretaNews is actively following this case and calling on international human rights organisations, the United Nations, and Ambazonian diplomatic missions in the diaspora to raise alarm and demand the immediate release of the detainees.

This incident highlights the urgent need for an independent Southern Cameroons, where administrative powers will be accountable to the people—not used as tools of arbitrary punishment.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Justice for Ambazonians. The struggle continues.

