Women in Mbeme, Upper Banyang County in Manyu County, Ambazonia, on Monday, June 1, 2026, staged a powerful protest march across their community to denounce the growing sale and consumption of drugs and other dangerous substances that continue to destroy the lives of young people.

Clad in black and carrying peace plants as a symbol of their determination, the women marched through the village chanting songs against the spread of narcotics and hard substances such as tramadol, banga (Indian hemp) and cailloux. Their message was clear and direct: the future of Mbeme’s youth must not be sacrificed to drugs.

The women lamented the devastating impact these substances are having on families and the wider community. According to them, increasing drug abuse among young people has become a major social threat, fuelling moral decay, violence, and hopelessness in a community already struggling to recover from years of war. Through the demonstration, they sought to draw attention to the crisis and rally the entire community to confront the problem.

In a deeply symbolic act, the women offered prayers and performed traditional rites, calling on their ancestors to intervene and help cleanse the land of what they described as a growing menace. The march combined both cultural and spiritual elements, reflecting the seriousness with which the community views the challenge.

Mbeme remains one of the communities in Manyu County that has suffered immensely from the ongoing Ambazonia Liberation War. During the early years of the conflict, the area served as a significant resistance stronghold and witnessed repeated confrontations between Ambazonia Restoration Forces and occupying La République du Cameroun troops. For extended periods, residents were forced to flee their homes as violence engulfed the community.

Even today, the scars of the conflict remain visible across Mbeme and neighbouring villages. Broken livelihoods, displacement, trauma and social instability continue to affect residents. The growing drug culture among the youth is increasingly being viewed as one of the most damaging consequences of the prolonged conflict.

The courageous action taken by the women of Mbeme has been widely praised as a bold step toward protecting the next generation. Community members hope the demonstration will inspire stronger collective action against drug abuse and encourage both traditional authorities and local stakeholders to intensify efforts aimed at restoring discipline, hope and dignity within the community.

By Lucas Muma l BaretaNews