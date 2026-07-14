The brutal killing of a young nursing student in Kumba has sparked growing outrage as authorities of the French Cameroun regime continue to maintain a disturbing silence over the case nearly three weeks after the tragedy.

Eyong Ashu Christy, a daughter of Kesham in Manyu County and a final-year nursing student at Biaka University Institute in Buea, was fatally stabbed on June 26, 2026, while visiting Kumba. According to relatives and members of her community, Christy had travelled to the town to meet her partner when the fatal incident occurred. She sustained multiple stab wounds and later succumbed to her injuries.

Friends and family remember Christy as a humble, devoted Christian and the daughter of an Apostolic Church pastor. Having successfully completed her nursing studies, she was preparing to begin the next chapter of her life before her dreams were violently cut short.

In a heartbreaking coincidence, Christy’s final public message on Facebook, posted on June 4, reflected her unwavering faith in God. Sharing a devotional inspired by Proverbs, she encouraged others to trust in God’s plan, writing that every person’s story remains unfinished because God is still at work. Weeks later, that message became her final testimony before her tragic death.

As news of the killing spread across social media, confusion emerged when Christy’s death was mistakenly attributed to another young woman who remains alive. Although the error was eventually corrected, the misinformation diverted public attention away from the central issue, the brutal killing of an innocent young Ambazonian woman and the urgent demand for justice.

Even more troubling is the continued silence from state authorities. Reports circulating locally identify the alleged attacker only as “Pastor Clinton.” However, no official statement has been issued confirming the suspect’s full identity, whether an arrest was formally made, where the individual is being held, or whether legal proceedings have even begun.

Nearly three weeks after the killing, no public clarification has been provided by the police, prosecutors or any judicial authority. Every detail surrounding the investigation continues to rely on eyewitness accounts and community reports rather than official communication from the state.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews