Cameroonian Exodus: Over 200,000 Flee to North America and Europe Amid Anglophone Crisis

In the past few years, Cameroon has experienced a significant outflow of its population, with thousands of citizens seeking refuge and better opportunities in North America and Europe. According to recent data, this exodus has intensified as the Anglophone crisis, which began in 2017, continues to wreak havoc on the nation.

Data from the Quebec Institute of Statistics reveals that between 2019 and 2023, over 14,000 Cameroonians immigrated to Canada, accounting for approximately 6% of the country’s total number of immigrants. This influx mirrors the rising trend of Cameroonians fleeing economic instability, political unrest, and violence from the ongoing crisis in the Anglophone regions.

The migration to the United States has been even more pronounced. According to the American Community Survey, 60,100 Cameroonians immigrated to the U.S. between 2015 and 2019, with the numbers expected to have increased as the situation in Cameroon deteriorated. These figures suggest that thousands of professionals, students, and families are leaving behind their homeland, searching for safety and stability in foreign countries.

In Europe, the situation is equally alarming. By 2022, 90,000 Cameroonians had immigrated to France, making it one of the top destinations for the Cameroonian diaspora. 15,769 have sought refuge in Belgium, while 12,000 have moved to Spain, further highlighting the scale of this population drain.

As a result, the Cameroonian diaspora now represents an estimated six million people worldwide. This massive outflow of human capital is a major concern for a country that desperately needs its professionals and skilled workers to foster economic growth and development. The Anglophone crisis, coupled with socio-economic challenges, is not only displacing individuals but also weakening Cameroon’s potential for progress.

The rising trend of migration is a stark reminder of the ongoing humanitarian and political crisis in Cameroon. As the Anglophone conflict remains unresolved, the country risks losing even more of its talent and workforce, while the international Cameroonian community continues to expand across borders.