Connect with us

News

Mark Bareta Entreats Ambazonians to be Watchful of Detractors
Advertisement

News

French Cameroun Fabricates Facts To Cover Barbarism

News

Ambazonian Youths Agitate As Colonial Military Gun Down Civilian In Broad Daylight

Breaking News News

Colonial Governor Lures Buea Population With Empty Special Status

News

Frustrated Colonial Soldiers Transfer Aggression On Unarmed Ambazonians

News

Dabney Yerima Hails Restoration Fighters, Cautions Against Emulating French Cameroun's Militia's Atrocities

News

Field Marshall No Pity On The Offensive: 3 Colonial Soldiers Drop Dead

News

Ambazonian War Of Independence: ACT Press For Tougher US Sanctions On French Cameroun

News

Mark Bareta Debunks Allegations Of Attempted Arrest By Belgian Police

News

Ambazonian War Of Independence: Buea Denizens Ready To Honour Monday Ghost Towns

News

Mark Bareta Entreats Ambazonians to be Watchful of Detractors

Published

5 hours ago

on

Mark Bareta Entreats Ambazonians to be Watchful of Detractors

By Mbah Godlove

As efforts to push French Cameroun out of Ambazonia crescendos, saboteurs have continued to use the name of BaretaNews CEO for their selfish propaganda.

It is on this bases that Mark Bareta calls on All Ambazonians to be aware of the type of information they read on social media about the state of the struggle as well as about his personality.

In a statement, Friday July 9 2021, the patriot reminded denizens of his inactivity on Facebook stressing that he has only one official website and a twitter handle.

Hare him ” it has come to my notice that some malicious individuals are using my name for selfish motifs. Ambazonians must be mindful of the type of information they consume online” he said.

It worth mentioning that some colonial regime surrogates have created several Facebook accounts in the name of Mark Bareta which they use to mislead Ambazonians.

It is against this back drop that, the CEO of BaretaNews calls on all denizens to be careful with the type of information they share especially on Facebook.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.