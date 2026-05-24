Fresh controversy has erupted around the alleged assault of a 15-year-old GCE candidate at Government High School Batoke in Victoria after the school administration strongly denied reports that the student was physically attacked by a teacher.

Following the publication of the initial story, the principal of GHS Batoke, Mme Roselyn Titalanga, reportedly contacted media officials and dismissed the allegations as “false and fabricated.”

According to the school principal, the student identified as Isaac Musima Mukete had allegedly taken a laptop from the school on May 20 and only later admitted to possessing it after repeated questioning and pressure from school authorities.

Mme Titalanga maintained that the student was never beaten inside the school campus, as earlier reported. She stated that after the practical examinations, the child was brought to her office and appeared physically normal.

The principal, however, admitted that the student’s supervisor spoke harshly to the candidate and allegedly warned him that failure to provide the “correct narrative” could lead to his being handed over to the gendarmes and possibly to his being prevented from sitting the GCE examinations.

That revelation has further intensified public concern across Victoria and the wider Ambazonian community, especially after earlier reports suggested the student later collapsed and was rushed unconscious to the hospital.

Despite the school administration’s denials, the family of Isaac Musima Mukete remains furious and continues to insist that the teenager was assaulted. Sources close to the family say they are dissatisfied with the explanations coming from the school administration and are determined to pursue the matter to its logical conclusion.

Latest information indicates that the family may have formally petitioned Prof. Nalova Lyonga, the Minister of Secondary Education in Yaoundé, demanding an independent investigation into the incident.

The case has continued to trigger heated reactions across social media, with many questioning why a student reportedly ended up hospitalised shortly after being interrogated over a laptop issue if, as authorities claim, no physical assault took place.

Observers say the affair now exposes a deeper atmosphere of fear, intimidation and pressure often faced by students in colonial schools across Ambazonia, particularly during the emotionally charged GCE examination period.

As pressure mounts, many parents and education stakeholders are calling for transparency, medical evidence to be independently reviewed, and all witnesses, including students, to be protected from intimidation while investigations continue.

The matter remains under public scrutiny as journalists and rights advocates continue following developments surrounding the controversial incident in Batoke, Victoria.