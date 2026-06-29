By Mbah Godlove l BaretaNews

Residents of the Ambazonian capital, Bamenda, woke up on Monday to scenes of devastation after torrential rains pounded the city, leaving many families struggling to salvage their belongings from destructive floodwaters. The worst-hit areas were reported in Mile 6 Nkwen, where flooding caused significant damage to homes, property, and public infrastructure.

The downpour occurred on a day when many Ambazonians remained indoors in observance of the ongoing liberation struggle, now entering its tenth year. What began as a routine rainy day quickly turned into a nightmare for hundreds of residents as floodwaters swept through neighborhoods, cutting off movement and disrupting daily life.

Reports reaching BaretaNews indicate that several electricity poles were uprooted and brought down by the raging waters, resulting in prolonged power outages across parts of Bamenda. Residents also reported the loss of livestock, household property, and other valuables as the floods surged through affected communities.

The latest disaster adds to a growing list of weather-related tragedies witnessed in Ground Zero during the current rainy season. Only weeks ago, devastating floods in Mile 2 swept away at least three residents. During that incident, a key bridge was destroyed, leaving the Mile 2 stretch inaccessible and causing major transportation challenges for commuters and businesses.

As heavy rains continue across Ambazonia, residents are being urged to remain vigilant, particularly in flood-prone areas. Community members in Mile 6 Nkwen and other affected neighborhoods have called for urgent intervention to restore electricity and repair damaged infrastructure, warning that prolonged darkness could further worsen the hardships already faced by the population.

The recurring floods have once again exposed the vulnerability of Bamenda’s drainage and road infrastructure, with residents hoping that measures will be taken to mitigate future disasters before more lives and property are lost.