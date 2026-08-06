The Bishop of Buea Diocese, His Lordship Michael Miabesue Bibi, has accepted Rev. Fr. George Jingwa Nkeze’s apology. The decision follows a reconciliation process between both clergymen.

In a communiqué dated August 4, 2026, Bishop Bibi confirmed that he had received and accepted the priest’s apology letter. Fr. Nkeze admitted he failed to fully obey diocesan directives. He also pledged renewed respect for the Bishop’s authority and the Diocese’s guidance.

Consequently, Bishop Bibi said he had forgiven the priest after careful reflection. He also announced the start of diocesan procedures for a Letter of Suitability. The move clears the path for Fr. Nkeze to resume his priestly ministry.

“I have accepted your apology and forgiven you for failing to follow the directives established for the good of the Diocese,” Bishop Bibi wrote.

Furthermore, the Bishop urged Fr. Nkeze to remain faithful in prayer, obedience, and service. He also reminded him to honour his priestly vows and responsibilities.

Meanwhile, the reconciliation follows an earlier communiqué announcing efforts to restore unity between Fr. Nkeze and the Buea Diocesan family.

Earlier, Bishop Bibi promised to respond after receiving the priest’s apology. His reply, according to the Diocese of Buea, was dated August 1, 2026.

Ultimately, the Diocese said the reconciliation reflects continued efforts to strengthen communion within the Church. It also aims to promote understanding and unity among the faithful.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews