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A GCE candidate identified only as Stephen has reportedly died after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance known locally as gamalin. The tragic incident followed the loss of FCFA 50,000 in a football betting slip.

According to local reports, Stephen allegedly took the money from his grandmother before placing the sports bet on July 19, 2026. However, he lost the wager. Fearing the consequences, he reportedly consumed the toxic substance.

He was later rushed to Nyasoso District Hospital in Kupe Muanenguba County, where medical staff treated him. Fortunately, his condition improved, and doctors discharged him.

However, his health suddenly deteriorated on August 4, 2026. Consequently, relatives rushed him back to the hospital for emergency treatment.

Despite sustained efforts by medical personnel, Stephen later succumbed. Authorities reportedly transferred his remains to the Tombel mortuary.

Meanwhile, the tragedy has plunged the local community into mourning. It also comes as thousands of GCE candidates across Ambazonia await this year’s examination results, a milestone Stephen sadly never lived to witness.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews 

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