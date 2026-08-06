A lifeless body has been discovered along the roadside near the seminary in Bambui, Tubah County, Northern Ambazonia. The discovery followed hours of heavy gunfire that shook the area on Thursday, August 6, 2026.

The identity of the deceased remains unknown. It is still unclear whether the victim was a civilian, a Biya regime soldier, or an Ambazonia Restoration Fighter.

Earlier, fierce fighting reportedly erupted between Ambazonia Restoration Forces and Biya regime troops. The exchange lasted for more than two hours and brought life in Bambui to a standstill.

Consequently, businesses shut their doors while residents remained indoors to avoid the crossfire. Meanwhile, Biya regime forces deployed heavily across the town, especially around Four Corners Bambui. Gunfire echoed throughout the community for hours.

In addition, local sources reported that two motorcycles were set ablaze during the confrontation. However, BaretaNews has not independently verified the circumstances surrounding the incident.

As of publication, the Biya regime had issued no official statement. Likewise, authorities had not confirmed the identity of the deceased or the circumstances surrounding the death.

BaretaNews is monitoring the situation and will provide verified updates as more information emerges.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews