An Ambazonian, identified as Nkeng Boris, has died following a gas cylinder explosion at a car showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

According to initial reports, the powerful blast claimed one life and injured five others.

Emergency teams from Dubai Civil Defence responded swiftly to the scene, while those injured were taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

The tragic incident has left family, friends, and members of the Cameroonian community in mourning.

Like many young Africans who travel abroad in search of better opportunities, Boris had hoped to build a brighter future. Instead, his journey ended in heartbreaking circumstances far from home.

Dubai authorities have opened an investigation to establish the exact cause of the explosion.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews