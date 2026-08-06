The family of Asah Kenedy has buried the 31-year-old after his body was recovered from a tree in Bamenda. Earlier, reports indicated he allegedly took his own life.

The incident happened behind the family’s home below GBHS Nitop Four in Bamenda County, Mezam County, Ambazonia. Consequently, the Army Rescue Unit responded within hours.

Under the command of Senior Warrant Officer Taku Paul, the rescue team recovered the body from the pear tree. They then transported it to the mortuary at the Bamenda Regional Hospital.

After completing official procedures, authorities released the body to the bereaved family. Afterwards, relatives buried Kenedy at the End of Tar Rendezvous Cemetery in Bamenda.

Earlier reports identified Kenedy as a native of Mbengwi in Momo County. His family said they remain heartbroken and continue searching for answers surrounding his sudden death.

According to relatives, Kenedy battled drug addiction for several years. As a result, the struggle affected both his family and members of the community.

Meanwhile, his father revealed that security forces arrested Kenedy on July 30, 2026. He had been accused of stealing a mobile phone before later regaining his freedom.

In the days leading up to his death, friends of his father frequently visited him. They encouraged him to abandon drugs, rebuild his life, and embrace a fresh beginning.