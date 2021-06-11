Connect with us

Reverend Dr. Nyansako Ni Nku Begins Final Journey To Eternity
Published

6 days ago

on

By Mbah Godlove

Erstwhile Moderator of the PCC, Rt. Rev. Dr. Nyansako Ni-Nku has been described as a true Prophet of God who was not listened to, by many, especially the government of French Cameroun.

During a solemn church service in Ambazonia’s capital, Buea, Thursday June 10, the current Moderator, Rt. Rev. Fonki Samuel regretted the fact that his predecessor was never listened to, when he was alive.

On several occasions, the late Moderator Emeritus called on the colonial regime to seek an all inclusive dialogue to broker a peace deal in war-torn Ambazonia.

Many pastors and thousands of Christians converged on Buea to kick-start the funeral rites of the deceased man of God.

The casket bearing his mortal remains was transported to Kumba where tribute have been continuously pouring-in.

The pastor cum academic would be buried in his Kumba residence on Saturday June 12, 2021.

Ordained as a pastor of the PCC in 1972, Dr. Nyansako Ni-Nku occupied the highest office in the PCC as he was elected Moderator in 1999.

The legend remained at the helm of the PCC until 2009 when he handed over power to his successor, Festus Ambe A.

Rt. Rev. Nyansako Ni-Nku died in hospital in French Cameroun’s commercial city, Douala on Tuesday, April 27 following a brief illness.

He leaves behind a wife and four children to mourn him.

