By Mbah Godlove

It has been a difficult week for Ambazonia Restoration Forces (ARF) across several fronts. Persistent rainfall has created serious operational challenges. Consequently, the worsening weather has exposed many camps and increased risks for frontline heroes defending Ambazonia.

From Ndop in Ngoketunjia County to Kumbo and Oku in Bui County, and from Moyuka in Fako County, the resistance has suffered painful setbacks. Heavy rains have made movement difficult. They have also weakened camp security, giving invading colonial occupation forces more opportunities to launch surprise attacks.

The latest incident occurred on Thursday, July 23, in Oku District, Bui County. According to local reports, colonial forces from the Oku Brigade ambushed an ARF control post. During the attack, a senior frontline commander made the ultimate sacrifice for Ambazonia’s independence. Several fellow fighters sustained injuries, while some weapons and other materials reportedly fell into enemy hands.

However, despite the surprise assault, the wounded restoration fighters successfully withdrew to safety. As a result, no freedom fighter was captured alive by the invading colonial forces. Their withdrawal denied the enemy another propaganda victory.

Meanwhile, the Oku tragedy followed other painful losses across the homeland. Earlier reports indicated that two restoration fighters fell in Ndop. In Fako County, Hero General Sagad of the Fako Mountain Warriors also laid down his life during combat, while one fighter was reportedly captured. Likewise, two other freedom fighters were reported to have fallen in Kumbo.

Although these losses are painful, they also highlight the difficult conditions under which Ambazonia’s restoration forces continue to operate. The prolonged rainy season has turned many camps into vulnerable positions. Consequently, maintaining secure defensive bases has become increasingly difficult. Even so, frontline heroes continue to resist the colonial occupation despite harsh weather and relentless military operations.

The sacrifices made by these fallen commanders and restoration fighters remain part of Ambazonia’s long and costly struggle for self-determination. Their courage, supporters say, will continue to inspire those determined to pursue the quest for an independent Ambazonia.