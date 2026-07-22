A civilian killed during a gun battle in Babessi, Ngoketunjia County, has been identified only as Mr. George, local sources confirmed.

Mr. George was originally from Bamessing. However, he had lived in Babessi for the past eight years.

According to local sources, armed separatist fighters abducted him on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. They allegedly planned to demand a ransom from his family.

However, while taking him into the bush, the armed group reportedly encountered Cameroon government forces.

The encounter quickly erupted into a fierce exchange of gunfire.

Mr. George was reportedly caught in the crossfire and died at the scene.

Local sources also said two separatist fighters were killed during the clash. Others reportedly escaped into the surrounding bush.

Meanwhile, the incident has deepened an already painful tragedy for Mr. George’s family.

Relatives said his brother was killed in Bamessing two years ago following a separate incident linked to armed separatist fighters. He left behind a widow and children.

Mr. George’s body has been deposited at the Ndop District Hospital mortuary.

He leaves behind a wife, a child, and grieving relatives now facing another devastating loss.

The clash came a day after government forces launched another military operation in Babessi, where they confronted armed separatist fighters operating in the area.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews