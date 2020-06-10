Tanku’s 10 Winning Conclusions From Ambassador Cohen Tweet On Ambazonia-Cameroun War

H.E Herman J Cohen, Former Ambassador, Asst. Secretary of State. Author, US Policy Toward Africa & The Mind of the African Strongman in a tweet on June 09, 2020 declared that the United Nations Security Council should now entertain the Ambazonia-Cameroun war. Tapang Ivo Tanku, Ambazonia Deputy Defense Chairman, ADF has analysed the tweets in 10 winning conclusions. Tanku who also doubles as a security expert says the balance of power and threats now exist on both countries and explains why mediation not dialogue is the right way to go at this point. You may want to read Cohen’s tweet and Tanku’s 10 winning points below:

10 winning conclusions from Ambassador Cohen’s Tweet:

1. Ambazonia is not losing the war.

2. Cameroun is not winning the war.

3. If this continues, Cameroun would be completely destroyed by Ambazonia. Ambazonia too would have nothing to lose because they have nothing, in the first place.

4. There is now Balance of Power and Balance of Threat between Ambazonia & Cameroun. Both are capable of inflicting pain on each other.

5. Both nations are at power parity and so a war trap.

6. Mediation is the solution, Cohen insists. He says mediation, not dialogue. Mediation exists only among two or more nation states. Dialogue exists only within a nation state to fix domestic issues.

7. Our case is now an international issue, and cannot be fixed by neither Ambazonia nor Cameroun alone.

8. The African Union has been tasked to come in and add Ambazonia as the 55th African country.

9. The UN has been asked to be invited by the African Union to fix the problem by giving Ambazonia its independence.

10. We have proven a point through our resilience.

Tapang, DDCA