“Only Serious Candidate”? CPDM’s Hon. Malomba Shames Buea with Open Endorsement of Dictator Biya

By Andre Momo | BaretaNews Political Desk

Buea, Southern Zone — In what many have described as a betrayal of conscience and people, Hon. Malomba Esembe, the CPDM Member of Parliament for Buea Urban, has publicly declared that Paul Biya is the “only serious candidate” for the upcoming October 2025 presidential elections.

The outrageous statement, made during a televised interview over the weekend, has sparked widespread condemnation, with critics calling it the latest example of how colonial stooges continue to worship power while their own people suffer under it.

“To say this in Buea—a city soaked in the blood of freedom fighters and civilians brutalized by Biya’s regime—is not just tone-deaf, it is an act of national disgrace,” a youth leader in Muea reacted bitterly.

A Declaration of Treason?

Hon. Malomba’s words come at a time when thousands in Buea and across Ambazonia remain displaced, traumatized, and hunted by the very regime he calls “serious.” Schools remain shut or militarized, roads crumble in neglect, and arbitrary arrests continue unabated—yet the colonial MP sees no better alternative than the 91-year-old tyrant who has ruled with an iron fist since 1982.

“What seriousness is there in 42 years of corruption, dictatorship, and war crimes?” asked an elder from Great Soppo. “This is not loyalty, this is slavery in a necktie.”

CPDM’s Ritual of Surrender

For many Ambazonians, Malomba’s statement is not new. It’s part of the CPDM’s political culture: one that demands obedience over truth, and party survival over people’s lives. Like others before him, Hon. Malomba has chosen a seat in Parliament over the soul of his people.

His endorsement of Biya signals a deeper rot—the regime is preparing for yet another electoral masquerade where the outcome is already known, and the victims are already chosen.

Meanwhile, those who ought to raise the voice of Buea in Yaoundé are instead polishing the boots of oppression.

Buea: Cradle of the Revolution, Now a CPDM Staging Ground?

Buea, once hailed as the capital of Ambazonian resistance and home to iconic protest marches, is now being reduced to a talking point for colonial propaganda. That a son of the soil can call Biya the only serious candidate in the face of genocide is heartbreaking.

“Let it be known that Hon. Malomba does not speak for the people of Buea,” said a University of Buea student activist. “He speaks for the CPDM plantation masters who feed off our suffering.”

If “seriousness” is measured by longevity in power, Biya wins. If it is measured by bloodshed, manipulation, and decay—he is unmatched. But if seriousness is about leadership, development, accountability, and peace, then Paul Biya is the last person who should be on the ballot.

Across the world, serious leaders step down, dialogue, and build. Biya has done none of these. He clings to power while the country burns and Ambazonia bleeds.

Final Word: Malomba Has Spoken—Now Buea Must Respond

As Biya prepares to stage yet another sham election, declarations like Malomba’s must not go unchallenged. Buea must rise again—not in violence, but in truth, courage, and a rejection of colonial politics.

To all freedom fighters, scholars, elders, and youth—remember this statement in October. Remember who stood for Biya when he stood against you.