Bamenda, Ambazonia — Residents of Mile 6 Nkwen in Abakwa woke up on Thursday, June 4, 2026, to one of the most horrifying scenes witnessed in recent months after discovering the charred remains of an unidentified person inside a burnt vehicle in the Mile 6 Industrial Zone.

According to local sources, flames were spotted in the area late Wednesday night at approximately 11 p.m. However, residents reportedly paid little attention at the time, unaware that a human being was trapped inside the burning vehicle. It was only at daybreak that the full magnitude of the tragedy became apparent when community members discovered the burnt-out vehicle with human remains reduced almost entirely to bones.

Witnesses described the scene as shocking and disturbing. The vehicle, variously identified by residents as either a Toyota Avensis or Toyota Carina E, had been completely destroyed by fire, making it impossible to determine its original colour or registration number. The intensity of the blaze left the victim’s body burnt beyond recognition, complicating any immediate identification efforts.

Several residents who spoke to local media expressed fears that the incident may be linked to an abduction that ended in a brutal execution. Some unverified accounts circulating within the community claim the victim may have been restrained with chains inside the vehicle before it was set ablaze. However, no independent evidence has emerged to substantiate those claims, and authorities have not officially confirmed such reports.

An Army Rescue Team led by Senior Warrant Officer Taku Paul later arrived at the scene, accompanied by officials from the Bamenda City Council’s hygiene and sanitation department. After examining the site, the rescue team removed the remains and transferred them to municipal authorities for burial arrangements while investigations continue.

Authorities have appealed to families whose relatives may have gone missing, particularly those travelling in a Toyota Carina E or Toyota Avensis, to come forward and assist with identification efforts. As of the time of filing this report, no family member had presented themselves to claim the deceased.

The circumstances surrounding the victim’s death remain shrouded in mystery. Investigators are yet to determine whether the vehicle was deliberately set on fire or whether the victim was killed before the blaze erupted. The identity of both the victim and the perpetrators remains unknown.

By Lucas Muma l BaretaNews